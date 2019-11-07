WATCH: Hillary Clinton Drags Elizabeth Warren’s Signature Health Care and Wealth Tax Policies

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential popular vote winner Hillary Clinton said that Elizabeth Warren’s “Medicare for All” plan can’t pass in Congress, and went on an extended riff criticizing Warren’s signature wealth tax proposals.

During an extended interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin for The New York Times’ “DealBook” series, Secretary Clinton was diplomatic in her criticism of Warren’s healthcare plan, but ultimately said it was not her “preferred” approach, and that it could not pass the Senate.

“Medicare for all versus public option, you look at what Elizabeth Warren presented last week, and you think what?” Sorkin asked.

“I think that the debate within the Democratic party is a very healthy debate to try to figure out how to achieve the goal of covering everybody with quality affordable health care,” Clinton said, and added that “the Affordable Care Act took us to 90% of coverage,” and that “the smarter approach is to build on what we have, a public option is something I’ve been in favor of for a very long time.”

“I don’t believe we should be in the midst of a big disruption while we are trying to get to 100% coverage and to deal with costs, and face some tough issues about competitiveness and other kinds of innovation in healthcare,” she added, and cited other countries that have had success with mixed healthcare systems.

“Do you think that the Medicare for All plan that you saw last week, you could get behind?” Sorkin asked.

Clinton responded that if such a plan went to the Senate, “I would be very much in favor of whatever the debate was…”

“But you just don’t think that that plan would ever get enacted?” Sorkin asked.

“No I don’t. I don’t. But the goal is the right goal,” Clinton replied, then contrasted the Democrats’ debate over healthcare with a Republican Party that is trying to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act in court.

Sorkin later asked Secretary Clinton about Warren’s signature wealth tax, and Clinton politely took it apart.

“Do support a wealth tax?” Sorkin asked.

“You know, I don’t know the details of it, I hear about it. I hear what it would cover, I don’t understand the mechanism that would be required,” Clinton said, adding that she would prefer proposals like raising rates and eliminating carried interest, among others.

“I just don’t understand how that could work, and I don’t see other examples anywhere in the world where it has actually worked over a long period of time,” she said, and went on to say that “if you were going to do a wealth tax, and it was on assets which as I understand it is what they’re looking to do, how you would value it is, you know, I think complicated to start with.”

“But assume you could get some system of valuation, people would literally have to sell assets to pay the tax on the assets that they owed before the wealth tax was levied,” Clinton continued. “That would be incredibly disruptive.”

She added that while she supports making the wealthy pay more, “I just think there are better ways of doing it.”

The critique of Senator Warren’s wealth tax is something of a double-whammy, since not only does Warren rely on her two percent wealth tax to fund a raft of policies unrelated to health care, her Medicare for All plan also relies on a six-percent version of the tax that would apply to fortunes greater than $1 billion.

Watch the exchanges above, via The New York Times.

