American journalist and author Glenn Greenwald was charged with engaging in “cybercrimes” in Brazil on Tuesday after being accused of “hacking” the phones of prosecutors.

According to the New York Times, Greenwald was charged “for his role in the spreading of cellphone messages that have embarrassed prosecutors and tarnished the image of an anti-corruption task force.”

Prosecutors also reportedly accused Greenwald of working with a “criminal organization.”

The charges appear to be a response to Greenwald’s reports on Operation Car Wash, which revealed, as reported by the Intercept, “serious ethical violations and legally prohibited collaboration between the judge and prosecutors who last year convicted and imprisoned former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on corruption charges — a conviction that resulted in Lula being barred from the 2018 presidential election.”

The former Guardian columnist, who now writes for the Intercept, was famously the man who NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden initially contacted.

Journalists and Brazilian public figures condemned authorities for the charges.

“Brazil’s Prosecutor’s Office indictes journalist Glenn Greenwald for connection with hackers who broke into authorities’ cell phones.” This is how Brazil anti-corruption government deals with corruption: Jails the journalists who discovered it, instead of the offenders. https://t.co/NiFLYkIFDD — Mia Alberti (@mialberti) January 21, 2020

Glenn Greenwald is a genuinely good person and this is very bad and scary. https://t.co/e0yXvBDfV3 — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) January 21, 2020

So, police operation into phone hacking does not investigate @ggreenwald, a report from the operation says there is no evidence against him, yet the Federal Prosecution Service have indicted him for illegal wire-tapping and criminal association… Righto then. https://t.co/1aO1QbOnUV — Euan Marshall (@euanmarshall) January 21, 2020

O MPF denuncia o jornalista Glenn Greenwald por crimes cibernéticos. Porém, Glenn nem sequer indiciado foi e nunca se provou sua ligação com supostos hackers. A denúncia é mais um triste capítulo da supressão da democracia, com o cerceamento da liberdade de imprensa. — Enio Verri (@enioverri) January 21, 2020

A triste ironia do episódio envolvendo a denúncia do MPF contra @ggreenwald é que, assim como ocorreu durante toda a Lava Jato, o caso agora é noticiado com toda a linguagem acusatória e condenatória, muito ao sabor dos interesses dos procuradores. Nada mudou. — João Paulo Charleaux (@jpcharleaux) January 21, 2020

Brazilian politician Sâmia Bomfim declared in a statement, “The MPF’s denunciation of Glenn Greenwald is an outrageous act of criminalization of journalism and political persecution. All my support for @ggreenwald and to @TheInterceptBr. Thanks to their work, Sergio Moro’s dirty and electoral face was revealed to Brazil. They don’t intimidate us.”

A denúncia do MPF contra Glenn Greenwald é um ato escandaloso de criminalização do jornalismo e perseguição política. Todo meu apoio ao @ggreenwald e ao @TheInterceptBr. Graças ao trabalho deles, foi revelada ao Brasil a face suja e eleitoreira de Sergio Moro. Não nos intimidam. — Sâmia Bomfim (@samiabomfim) January 21, 2020

