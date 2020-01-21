comScore

BREAKING: Glenn Greenwald Charged With ‘Cybercrimes’ in Brazil

By Charlie NashJan 21st, 2020, 11:21 am

American journalist and author Glenn Greenwald was charged with engaging in “cybercrimes” in Brazil on Tuesday after being accused of “hacking” the phones of prosecutors.

According to the New York Times, Greenwald was charged “for his role in the spreading of cellphone messages that have embarrassed prosecutors and tarnished the image of an anti-corruption task force.”

Prosecutors also reportedly accused Greenwald of working with a “criminal organization.”

The charges appear to be a response to Greenwald’s reports on Operation Car Wash, which revealed, as reported by the Intercept, “serious ethical violations and legally prohibited collaboration between the judge and prosecutors who last year convicted and imprisoned former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on corruption charges — a conviction that resulted in Lula being barred from the 2018 presidential election.”

The former Guardian columnist, who now writes for the Intercept, was famously the man who NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden initially contacted.

Journalists and Brazilian public figures condemned authorities for the charges.

Brazilian politician Sâmia Bomfim declared in a statement, “The MPF’s denunciation of Glenn Greenwald is an outrageous act of criminalization of journalism and political persecution. All my support for @ggreenwald and to @TheInterceptBr. Thanks to their work, Sergio Moro’s dirty and electoral face was revealed to Brazil. They don’t intimidate us.”

