Hillary Clinton Warns ‘We Have to be Ready’ for Trump Not to ‘Go Quietly’ if He Loses

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined a growing chorus of alarm over the prospect of President Donald Trump’s potential resistance to a peaceful transition of power if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

On Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah brought up recent stories about mail-in voting irregularities that were caught, and which benefited Republicans, and asked “Is there a part of you that is worried that Donald Trump would be able to use any of those stories to try and undermine the entire election, and say ‘You see, there’s that one and that one, I don’t think we should trust this election at all because it says that I’ve lost.'”

Clinton replied “Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” and added “But there have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim.”

“All of the games that are played and all of the photo IDs and any kind of restriction that can be imposed to try to keep the vote down in places that aren’t going to vote for Republicans, that’s the real danger to the integrity of our election,” Clinton continued. “That, combined with misinformation, with disinformation, and all of the online shenanigans that we saw in 2016. So I want a fair election.”

“If people get to vote and they for whatever reason vote for Donald Trump, okay. We’ll accept it,” she said. “Not happily. But I don’t think that’s what will happen. Because I think that more people who can actually get to the polls whether by mail or in person and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have and then it’ll be a win both in the popular vote and in the electoral college.”

Biden recently addressed the idea that Trump would defy the results of the election, saying in an interview with Noah, “I promise you, I am absolutely convinced, they [military leaders and personnel] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Watch the interview above via Comedy Central.

