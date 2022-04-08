‘Holy Hell’: MSNBC Hosts Slam Chris Wallace Over Nikole Hannah-Jones Exchange on Racism and ‘Greatest Generation’

By Tommy ChristopherApr 8th, 2022
 

MSNBC hosts Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, and Lawrence O’Donnell were among a raft of the network’s talent who joined a Twitter dogpile on CNN+ host Chris Wallace over his exchange about racism with Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Ms. Hannah-Jones and Mr. Wallace held what both described as an enjoyable interview during the latest episode of the CNN+ series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, engaging in an unsparing conversation about Hannah-Jones’ essay and book on the 1619 Project, and other topics.

One segment, in particular, got heated when Wallace objected to Hannah-Jones’ assessment of the “Greatest Generation,” and at the end of a contentious exchange, Wallace said “That was good.”

“Let me just say, I’m enjoying this, or else, I wouldn’t be doing this,” Hannah-Jones told Wallace.

“Good. I am. I am too. This is just what this is here for,” Wallace said.

But a blizzard of left-leaning media figures and other blue-checks were not so generous when a clip from the show went viral. They included Ms. Reid, Ms. Cross, Mr. O’Donnell, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson, frequent guest Elie Mystal, and a host of other verified users that included luminaries like renowned civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill  — most of whom disagreed with Mr. Wallace.

