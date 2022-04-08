ATF Evaluating Whether NBC News ‘Ghost Guns’ Segment Broke the Law

An NBC News segment highlighting the “ghost gun” market in the U.S. has earned a response from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Activists have been claiming the network may have broken the very laws they were trying to expose as too lenient.

The March 17 report covered so-called “ghost gun” kits that offer firearm parts which can be built into guns, which don’t have serial numbers. The controversial part of the segment came when NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard bought a “ghost gun” kit outside of his home state and then gave it to others to build into a full firearm.

Gun rights activists say the actions violate federal law, and argued that potentially guilty members of the press should be investigated just like any other individual. Enough controversy was kicked up that the ATF provided an official response on Thursday that did not confirm whether or not an investigation would occur based on the complaints.

“ATF greatly values the public’s assistance in providing information about potential violations of the Federal firearms and explosives laws,” an ATF spokesman told The Reload, an outlet covering the gun industry.

The agency did add that all tips they have received will be “evaluated” and “referred to the responsible ATF Field Division” based on resources and availability.

Gun rights activists have argued that a transfer of a handgun kit across state lines would be subject to a background check from a gun dealer as a full firearm would. In the segment, Hillyard also has his firearm put together by off-camera hands working for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“They aren’t permitted to make guns for third parties or transfer firearms to others without getting a background check. It’s illegal for us and it’s illegal for them,” the legal counsel for Gun Owners of America, Andrew Austin, complained about the report in a statement to The Reload.

“Ghost gun” kits have been a bit of a legal grey area as the ATF has promised they are working to end loopholes related to these kits. The grey area is currently whether some of these kits are considered actual firearms. If they are, transferring across state lines without a proper background check is a clear violation of the law.

“That leaves some ambiguity until the rule is adopted,” firearms reporter and The Reload founder Stephen Gutowski tweeted.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com