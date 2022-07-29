House Democrat Says Biden Should Not Run for Re-Election in 2024: ‘I’m Not Shy to Say That’

A Democratic member of the House of Representatives said that President Joe Biden shouldn’t run for re-election.

“I have respect for Joe Biden. I think he has — despite some mistakes and some missteps, despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength. But to answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, uh no, I don’t,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) told radio station WCCO-AM on Thursday when asked if he would support Biden if he’s on the ballot in 2024.

“I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up,” he continued. “And with that, I hope we see a resurgence of the principled center-right Republican Party reform.”

Phillips said he is not only member of Congress to feel this way.

“Joe Biden has served our country admirably, with principle and with decency at a time when we surely needed it. But, I’m part of a caucus here in Congress where our three top leaders are over 80 years old, where the president will be over 80 at the next election,” he said. “And I think it’s time for a generational change. I’m not shy to say that. I do believe most of my colleagues feel the same way.”

Listen above, via WCCO-AM.

