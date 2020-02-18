<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2020 Democratic primary candidates are set to take to the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night in a highly anticipated debate between rivals Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg — and newly added, Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg is set to make his debut at the democratic debates on Wednesday, after hitting the Democratic National Committee required polling benchmark on Tuesday with an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showing support nationally at 19%.

The debate will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on NBC and MSNBC. You can watch on cable or listen on SiriusXM and stream the debate live on the NBC News mobile app.

Both NBC News and MSNBC will co-host the debate alongside the local newspaper, the Nevada Independent.

New: Bloomberg qualifies for tomorrow night’s NBC News Democratic debate. The debate lineup:

– Joe Biden

– Michael Bloomberg

– Pete Buttigieg

– Amy Klobuchar

– Bernie Sanders

– Elizabeth Warrenhttps://t.co/S1VKVE3MW0 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) February 18, 2020

Bloomberg qualifies as the DNC has been raising the stakes to be eligible for the debates — which entails both polling benchmarks to be hit and fundraising thresholds.

To qualify for the Nevada debate candidates needed to poll nationally at or above 10% in polls pre-approved DNC or hit 12% support in two surveys from Nevada or South Carolina.

For the Nevada debate Wednesday, there will be no fundraising threshold that had previously been required to measure grassroots support and identify unique small-dollar donors’ support of candidates. The move to eliminate the requirement has come with some controversy.

