Howard Stern Disses Prince Harry: He’s Like ‘MAGA-Trumpy People’ Who Don’t Understand How Privileged They Are

Howard Stern blasted Prince Harry over ditching royal life and leaving behind his family.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern went after the prince while discussing the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Stern highlighted the fact that many cameras broadcasting the event were focused on Prince Harry. Stern argued Harry made a huge mistake in leaving royal life after marrying Meghan Markle.

“When he gets outta that p*ssy coma that his wife has him in, he’s gonna realize he fucked up. That’s like their– in the world because they’ve got a salary plus the crown jewels, they own and properties,” Stern said.

“Well, he reminds me of like these MAGA – Trumpy people. They don’t really understand what they’re asking for. They want a — they want a king, they want a ruler. They’ve never lived in a country that doesn’t have freedom,” Stern added.

Stern elaborated that Harry and MAGA people were turning a blind eye to how good their situations truly are.

“We have something called the constitution with laws and no one is above the law. There are no Kings, not even the president of the United States and these laws we hold sacred because it’s exactly what makes our country great. Somehow these morons who’ve, you know, founded this country, had some ability to create a document, a living, breathing document that we based our country on,” Stern added.

The SiriusXM host later mentioned that the people in this country grew up with immense freedoms that are not found elsewhere.

“The rubes and dummies who are grew up in this country under unbelievable freedoms who have never witnessed pogroms or the führer — they’ve never seen what happens when you give a guy ultimate power, they’re turned on by it,” Stern said.

“‘Well, if (Donald) Trump was our king and the ultimate leader, we wouldn’t have any of these foreigners in here’… you know, forgetting that they came into this country as foreigners, their families,” he added.

Stern elaborated that Americans have “great freedoms,” and it angered him to see Prince Harry throw away similar freedom and safety.

“In this country, we have such great freedoms. It is such a great country where people are free to actually live their lives and have religion and have private wealth and be protected under laws. They don’t know how good they have it. They just don’t know. And they’re ready to throw it all away on one guy,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable to me how our government is in jeopardy. It’s a sad time. And so when I’m watching the royalty, you know, when I’m watching the royalty and this king and the queen and the carrying on, you know, I find it repugnant, but I understand it’s a publicity thing,” he continued.

“It’s a tourist trap, you know the royalty and all that and tradition. But they keep showing you Prince Harry, because for a guy like me, who grew up with nothing, when you see a kid who grew up with such wealth and such privilege and such opportunity, I mean, if Prince Harry wanted to, he could just, ‘I want I dream of a day, just painting all day.’ He could paint all day. He could study guitar. He could, he could become a karate man. He could do whatever he wants all day, or public service. If he wants — help his country, he has such an opportunity that no one in the world gets … he’s won in a — in several billion and he just pisses it away,” Stern concluded.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

