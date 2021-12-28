HuffPost’s Ryan Reilly Absolutely Guts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Defense of Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Officers

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was torn apart for her attempt to garner public sympathy for a man in prison because of his alleged involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

As Greene continues to attract media coverage with her usual, odious political theatrics, she has drawn a lot for her attempts to justify the January 6th riot. Greene has also turned into a public advocate for the rioters, condemning the justice system for how it has treated the people who’ve been arrested for violently attempting to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

To this end, Greene got on Twitter Monday night to claim that accused Capitol rioter Chris Quaglin has been mistreated, denied medical attention for multiple ailments, and politically persecuted over the course of his incarceration.

“Again this man in being held PRETRIAL in solitary confinement with serious medical conditions and no treatment,” Greene tweeted. “He didn’t kill or rape anyone, hurt children, run over people in a Christmas parade, or illegally invade our border. He rioted on J6 and deserves justice not torture.”

His attorney says they retaliated against him for being in the pic on the cover of my J6 Jail report and for the meeting he had with me when I toured the jail, even though his face was blurred out of pic. He was transferred to Northern Neck after my visit to the DC Jail. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 28, 2021

If Greene’s thread was an effort to rally support for Quaglin, they results were…mixed at best. HuffPost reporter Ryan J. Reilly wound up countering Greene’s thread with a devastating reminder of Quaglin’s criminal charges and all of the evidence against him.

When Quaglin was arrested months ago, the Justice Department released an affidavit accusing him of assaulting police officers, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, and a number of other counts pertaining to violence. Reilly picked up on all of this and more, noting that Quaglin was caught on camera attacking Capitol officers multiple times, and also that Quaglin repeatedly bragged on social media that he was “looking forward to a war” as Donald Trump was about to lose the 2020 election.

As Reilly continued to outline the case against Quaglin, he remarked that “Any pretrial detainee or prisoner with a gluten intolerance should be appropriately fed, but it’s remarkable to see how willing far-right politicians have been to associate themselves with Capitol rioters caught on camera viciously assaulting cops on Jan. 6…Imagine the coverage from some media outlets if a Democratic member of Congress used their platform to demand a gluten-free diet for a criminal defendant caught on video repeatedly assaulting cops during a riot in the summer of 2020.”

“I got 3 cans of bear spray” Chris Quaglin, who used the vanity Facebook name “Chris Trump, was captured on video assaulting law enforcement multiple times on Jan. 6. The feds say he sprayed a D.C. police officer “directly into the face” while wearing a “MAGA” hoodie. https://t.co/tqMwNHPP1X pic.twitter.com/uLiPWkojaw — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 28, 2021

Any pretrial detainee or prisoner with a gluten intolerance should be appropriately fed, but it’s remarkable to see how willing far-right politicians have been to associate themselves with Capitol rioters caught on camera viciously assaulting cops on Jan. 6. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 28, 2021

“The nature and circumstances of the offense heavily weigh in favor of detention. Defendant is charged with three felonies and faces up to 20 years imprisonment…” https://t.co/HFgnF7hMju pic.twitter.com/2G0c5DsuWY — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 28, 2021

“If I’m wrong, so be it, bro. I don’t care. I don’t give a shit about being wrong.” — Chris Quaglin’s attorney https://t.co/h7LEzA8HcF. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 28, 2021

Should mention that back in June, the circuit panel of Henderson (Bush 1), Wilkins (Obama), and Rao (Trump) upheld Quaglin’s pretrial detention: “he discharged MK-9 OC spray at police officers, including directly into the unprotected face of one officer.” https://t.co/zXXlS54EH3 pic.twitter.com/plNh3SarSB — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 28, 2021

