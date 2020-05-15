I Beg Your…? Joe Biden Promises if Elected He ‘Absolutely’ Will Not Pardon Trump

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential standard-bearer Joe Biden crushed any faint hope that President Donald Trump may have had about a future presidential pardon.

On Thursday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, host Lawrence O’Donnell devoted the entire hour to a town hall-style presentation with Biden and former Georgia state legislator Stacey Abrams.

During the show, a viewer from Ohio named Edward asked a question that seemed to have a fairly obvious answer.

“Sir, if you were to win the election, would you be willing to commit to not pulling a President Ford” and giving Donald Trump a pardon under the pretense of healing the nation?” Edward asked, adding “In other words, are you willing to commit to the American ideal that no one is above the law?”

“Absolutely yes,” Biden said. “I commit.”

O’Donnell then drilled down, asking “So that’s a commitment, Mr. Vice President, you’re saying that wherever the investigative trail might lead, whether that be an investigative trail pursued by the Justice Department against Trump officials, Trump associates, administration officials, whether those are congressional investigations, that’s hands off for you, you’re not going to say let’s just let bygones be bygones?”

“It’s hands off completely,” Biden said.

“Look, the attorney general of the United States is not the president’s lawyer,” he continued. “It’s the people’s lawyer. And you remember when you were there with Pat Moynihan, we never saw anything like the prostitution of that office like we see it today. It is not something that President is entitled to do, to direct either a prosecution and/or could decide to drop a case.”

He called current Attorney General William Barr’s attempts to clear Michael Flynn “an absolute travesty, a travesty of justice that will not happen, I guarantee you” under a Biden presidency.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

