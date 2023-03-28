Former President Donald Trump is overjoyed about topping the musical charts in his collaboration with … prisoners who allegedly attacked the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a bizarre exchange with Sean Hannity Monday on Fox News, the former president took a hard-to-fathom victory lap for his commercially successful collaboration with people who stand accused of — in many cases — attacking law enforcement, among other crimes. (The Department of Justice has found that “approximately 1,000” assaults on law enforcement took place that day.)

“Are you really beating Taylor Swift, by the way?” Hannity asked.

“I did!” Trump crowed. “The J6 is beating Taylor Swift. It’s Donald Trump and the J6 prisoners!”

Trump rattled off the streaming services and other major musical entities on which his song is currently tops.

“On iTunes, on Amazon…” Trump said.

“Wow,” Hannity said, interjecting.

“And on Billboard!” Trump said. “Which is the big deal. Number one: Donald Trump. So now I feel like Elvis! Because we’ve done The Apprentice, that was a great success. Now I’ve done a recording, or whatever you call it.”

In the collaboration, Trump is heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, while various January 6 prisoners sing the Star Spangled Banner from their jailhouse phones. Trump gave credit to the prisoners for the song’s commercial success.

“You know what that is?” Trump said. “That’s a tribute to the fact that people feel the J6 people have been very unfairly treated.”

According to the latest Department of Justice statistics, approximately 220 of the Jan. 6 prisoners were sentenced to jail after their cases were adjudicated. An NPR analysis shows approximately 400 cases are still pending.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com