‘I Hope It’s Not Suppressed’: Bolton Alludes to Book Details, Trump Criticisms at Event

By Josh FeldmanFeb 17th, 2020, 6:52 pm

John Bolton spoke at Duke University tonight and did not go into any sort of detail about his book — reportedly still under pre-publication review — though he alluded to it and hinted at what has to say multiple times.

Reporters in the room at Bolton’s event detailed how cagey Bolton was about sharing details that he apparently lays out in his book, including his thoughts on the infamous Helsinki summit, even jokingly remarking at one point “I hope it’s not suppressed.”

He also demurred when asked about the president’s tweets.

At the event, Bolton offered criticisms of the Trump administration on foreign policy, like its approach to North Korea and Iran, but did not go into much detail about his feelings on the president.

And on Russia:

Ukraine — the subject many wanted him to publicly testify about — did, in fact come up, but again, Bolton only alluded to details, or, um, “sprinkles”:

There’s been a great deal of frustration at Bolton in the past few months from people criticizing his caginess about his time at the White House.

