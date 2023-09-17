‘I Support Russell Brand’: Elon Musk Gives His Full-Throated Backing to Actor Who Has Just Been Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault

Elon Musk joined Tucker Carlson in scoffing at the rape, abuse and sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand.

On Saturday, three British news organizations collectively reported that four women claimed Brand sexually assaulted them over a seven-year period from 2006 to 2013. One of the accusers provided medical records in support of her claim that Brand raped her against a wall in her Los Angeles home, while another claims that when she was 16, she had a three-month relationship with Brand where he emotionally abused her and forced her to give him oral sex.

Before the stories broke, the comedian and sociopolitical commentator put out a video where he admitted to his promiscuity, but insisted his liaisons were consensual as he preemptively refuted the accusations while calling them a “coordinated media attack.” This drew an initial response from Musk — the owner of X, previously known as Twitter — who said, “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Of course. They don’t like competition. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2023

Following the full report on the allegations, Musk again took to his social media platform to reiterate his support for Brand and more or less write off the claims as cancel culture run amok.

No more canceling. Enough is enough. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

I support Russell Brand. That man is not evil. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

Musk also backed Carlson’s insinuation that the claims against Brand were manufactured in some way to punish him over his outspoken views.

“Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen,” said the former Fox News host.

“Sure seems that way,” Musk reacted.

Sure seems that way! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com