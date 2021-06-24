President Joe Biden publicly addressed a bipartisan agreement on a massive infrastructure bill Thursday, and in a remarkably candid moment, listed specific Republican senators whom he trusts and knows will keep their word.

The White House has been looking to pass a massive $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and Biden has received pressure from members of his own Democratic Party to “go it alone” and pass the bill with reconciliation instead of finding a bipartisan agreement with Republicans.

He was asked by CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe to expand about his interactions with Republicans in the negotiating process and was challenged over Democratic skepticism in his belief in GOP Senators who gave him their word. “What is it about the conversations that you have had?” he was asked.

“I’ve worked with a lot of these people in the room. I know them. Everybody knows, and you guys know, “when certain senators tell you something, they mean it.” Biden replied. “And others you discount.”

“Where I come from, and in my years in the Senate, the single greatest currency that you have is your word, keeping your word,” he added, before calling out the specific GOP Senators he trusted.

“Mitt Romney has never broken his word to me,” Biden said. “The senator from Alaska, and the senator from New Hampshire, er Maine, they have never broken their word. We are friends,” he added, referencing Senators Lisa Murkowsk and Susan Collins

“And so the people that I was with today are people that I trust,” Biden continued. “I don’t agree with them on a lot of things. But I trust them when they say this is a deal, we’ll stick to the deal.”

It remains to be seen whether this bill will pass Congress, but finding a bipartisan agreement at this stage, and in this massively divided state of politics, is an immense win for the White House.

Watch above via Fox News.

