Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for announcing he will not support the Build Back Better bill.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Velshi Sunday, the Minnesota Democrat ripped Manchin — accusing him of using phony reasoning to explain his position.

“We all knew that Senator Manchin couldn’t be trusted,” Omar said. “The excuses that he just made, I think, are complete bullshit.”

Omar went on to list a number of the $1.75 billion bill’s initiatives, including child tax credits and elderly care funding, and argued that Manchin was turning his back on his consituents.

“It is really disheartening to hear him say that he has been trying to get there for the people of West Virginia, because that’s a complete lie,” Omar said. She added, “There are just so many things that the people of West Virginia desperately need. And we know that he is not working on behalf of their interests. And I really am completely disappointed and disgusted by his reasoning.”

Omar is not alone among Democrats in her dismay with the West Virginia senator. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accused Manchin of a “breach of his commitments” to President Joe Biden in a scalding statement. And other Democratic members of Congress have come out strongly against the senator.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com