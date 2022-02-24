‘I’m Sorry’: Journalist Matt Taibbi Apologizes for Repeatedly Telling Readers Russia Would Not Invade Ukraine

By Kipp JonesFeb 24th, 2022, 8:37 pm
 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Journalist, author, and podcaster Matt Taibbi has apologized after he assured his readers, listeners and Twitter followers that Russia would not invade Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the country on Thursday, beginning a conflict that is sure to scar a generation and potentially destabilize the region — and maybe the globe.

U.S. intelligence indicated weeks ago it was all but a given that Russia’s military was coiled up and ready to strike its former Soviet republic neighbor.

Taibbi was among those who did not believe much of what was reported. He repeatedly opined that the intelligence community, the media, and government officials were engaged in fear-mongering:

On his Substack newsletter Thursday, Taibbi offered an apology.

“Part of news and even commentary is admitting mistakes, and though I always made sure when discussing the subject to note Vladimir Putin could still invade Ukraine, I have to admit, I didn’t see this happening,” he wrote.”

Taibbi, who spent much of his career in Russia, before he eventually ended up writing for Rolling Stone, continued,

Some old colleagues I trust, including some Putin-critical Russians, didn’t see it, either, but in many cases they just didn’t want to believe it, for reasons that are more understandable from their perspective. My mistake was more like reverse chauvinism, being so fixated on Western misbehavior that I didn’t bother to take this possibility seriously enough. To readers who trust me not to make those misjudgments, I’m sorry.

Taibbi added, “Obviously, Putin’s invasion will have horrific consequences for years to come and massively destabilize the world.”

He concluded on Twitter Thursday when conversing with a critic that he still believes in a healthy skepticism of government claims.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: