‘EVIL EVIL EVIL!’ We Found Mike Lindell at CPAC and He Is Still Not a Fan of Mediaite

Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor is at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. and we had an entertaining encounter with My Pillow CEO and aspirational Lindell TV media magnate Mike Lindell.

Lindell was spotted at his booth along CPAC’s Radio Row, and Mediaite managed to catch him briefly after he finished a broadcast. (Apologies for the poor cinematography; there was a crowd.)

We asked him one question just to check on the latest developments in his efforts to continue to “investigate” the 2020 election. We didn’t get an answer to the question but some minor hilarity did ensue. He is not a fan of Mediaite and spoke very clearly on this issue.

A transcript:

Mediaite: What’s the latest on your efforts to investigate the 2020 election? Lindell: Who are you? Mediaite: I’m with Mediaite. My name’s Sarah. Lindell: Mediaite! Wow, you guys are rotten! Mediaite, huh? Do you have my number? Mediaite: I don’t have your phone number. Lindell: You’re the only bad journalist in the country that doesn’t have my number. Wow. Do you know who you work for, right? Mediaite: Yeah, I do. Lindell: Say it again. Mediaite: Mediaite. Lindell: Mediaite. Mediaite — Evil evil evil! Thank you very much. Mediaite: Ok, thank you very much!

Watch above. Video by Sarah Rumpf for Mediaite.

