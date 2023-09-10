‘Impeachment Is Absurd’: Colorado House Republican Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Wanting To Impeach Biden ‘Before He Was Sworn Into Office’

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) called out Marjorie Taylor Greene for her “absurd” devotion towards impeaching President Joe Biden, claiming there is no evidence that Biden committed any wrongdoings.

During a Sunday interview on Inside with Jen Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary asked Buck about Greene’s recent change of urgency regarding Biden’s impeachment.

Previously, Greene has threatened to vote against keeping the government funded unless the House voted to impeach Biden. Now she has told supporters she does not want a rushed impeachment vote and rather have an inquiry first.

“Marjorie filed impeachment articles of impeachment on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago,” Buck told Psaki. “The idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd.”

He added, “The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden, if there’s evidence linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor, that doesn’t exist right now.”

Republicans in the House have been trying to bring an impeachment vote against Biden for months to the floor as well as push an impeachment inquiry. At the center of the Biden impeachment initiative is criticism for his family’s foreign business dealings while he was vice president.

Watch the full segment above via MSNBC.

