Jesse Watters Says Trump ‘Revenge Tour’ If He Wins in 2024 Would Make It ‘Tough for Republicans’ To Win After Him

Fox News’ Jesse Watters speculated that Democrats might want to lie low in 2024 if Joe Biden decides not to run for re-election because they could have a better shot at the White House after a second Trump Term.

“Remember, if Trump wins, it’s only one term,” Watters said on Thursday’s The Five. “And, let’s be honest; if Trump wins, the revenge tour — it’s going to be tough for a Republican to win after that.”

The co-hosts agreed that Biden could step aside either due to the age issue, or if he decides to pardon son Hunter, who could be convicted on federal gun charges.

Greg Gutfeld suggested that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) could be champing at the bit for the chance to take Biden’s place, but Watters was skeptical.

“I don’t know if he wants to leapfrog a Black female VP, and might keep his powder dry until 2028,” Watters said. He continued:

So, I’m not sure he’s jumping in. And I’m also not sure Biden’s going down. He’s definitely heading down, but not going down without a fight. This is Joe Biden we’re talking about, the stubbornest man in Washington, DC. It’s going to get ugly. So, [Special Counsel David] Weiss is his pocket boy. He’s still protecting Hunter. I don’t think he’s going to serve a day in jail on the guns. I think they’re just going to drag it out. It’s a charge not connected to the president, and they don’t often prosecute this because it’s really hard to prove. Most people don’t confess to being on drugs and buying guns. Only Hunter is dumb enough to pull that off.

“You’re right, though,” Watters concluded. “Now everyone says it’s OK to talk about Joe Biden. But they don’t know what to say. Because in the Democratic Party you have to say the same thing as everybody else. When you don’t say the same thing as everybody else, you get ostracized.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

