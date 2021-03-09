comScore ‘Insanity’: Jake Tapper Questions UK Regulator Investigating Piers Morgan’s Comments About Meghan Markle

By Josh FeldmanMar 9th, 2021, 6:35 pm

Jake Tapper

CNN’s Jake Tapper said the investigation of Piers Morgan by UK media regulator Ofcom is “insanity.”

Ofcom tweeted Tuesday afternoon that they’re investigating the program Good Morning Britain after receiving over 40,000 complaints about comments during Monday’s show.

Morgan has been roundly blasted for his comments going after Meghan Markle, and viewers were particularly incensed by comments he made about her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Per the Hollywood Reporter:

Ofcom began trending on Twitter on Monday after thousands said they were complaining about Morgan, who had used the Good Morning Britain show to repeatedly attack Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Among the most contentious comments were regarding mental health, in which he appeared to claim he didn’t believe Markle’s statements about having had suicidal thoughts, and that she turned to the royal “institution for help,” only to be refused.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle,” he said. “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan has now left Good Morning Britain, a decision announced hours after he stormed off the set.

In response to the Ofcom investigation, Tapper tweeted, “This is what happens when you live in a country where there is no First amendment. Insanity.”

Tapper said Morgan’s comments were “offensive and wrong” as he defended his position and debated others on the topic:

