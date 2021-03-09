‘Insanity’: Jake Tapper Questions UK Regulator Investigating Piers Morgan’s Comments About Meghan Markle

CNN’s Jake Tapper said the investigation of Piers Morgan by UK media regulator Ofcom is “insanity.”

Ofcom tweeted Tuesday afternoon that they’re investigating the program Good Morning Britain after receiving over 40,000 complaints about comments during Monday’s show.

We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme. — Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 9, 2021

Morgan has been roundly blasted for his comments going after Meghan Markle, and viewers were particularly incensed by comments he made about her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Per the Hollywood Reporter:

Ofcom began trending on Twitter on Monday after thousands said they were complaining about Morgan, who had used the Good Morning Britain show to repeatedly attack Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Among the most contentious comments were regarding mental health, in which he appeared to claim he didn’t believe Markle’s statements about having had suicidal thoughts, and that she turned to the royal “institution for help,” only to be refused. “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle,” he said. “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan has now left Good Morning Britain, a decision announced hours after he stormed off the set.

In response to the Ofcom investigation, Tapper tweeted, “This is what happens when you live in a country where there is no First amendment. Insanity.”

Governments should have no role in policing news broadcasts. You can tweet Piers what you think of his comments, that’s not what this is about. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

Tapper said Morgan’s comments were “offensive and wrong” as he defended his position and debated others on the topic:

Yeah I don’t think the government should be regulating what people say on news broadcasts. You do? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

I personally found what he said offensive and wrong. His former employer obviously didn’t approve and that’s its decision to make. And I still don’t think a government-empowered agency should be investigating speech like this. Thanks for weighing in, 🇬🇧 friends. https://t.co/iAzG2ChkiP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

I think it’s insanity that a government empowered agency would be investigating his on air speech — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

I’m sorry for journalists who don’t enjoy the same freedoms we do. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

This is the most honest kind of reply, since it at least acknowledges there’s a difference: https://t.co/C6BVQIxBxw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

A bit of background on @Ofcom apropos @jaketapper 's suggestion that it is an overreach by government to look into complaints about @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/nXApXEoxZX — Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) March 9, 2021

“Viewers and listeners are protected from harmful and offensive material”… by a government- empowered agency. https://t.co/g5Q5S6TDS6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

