‘It’s Bananas!’ CNN’s Daniel Dale Stunned By Trump’s ‘Bonkers’ Attacks On Election Crimes Prosecutor Fani Willis

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale expressed astonishment as he debunked ex-President Donald Trump’s “bonkers” false claims about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that she has called “derogatory and false.”

DA Willis has long been a target of Trump’s attacks, which have ramped up since Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night charging him with 13 counts that would add up to a maximum of 71.5 years in prison if convicted.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN Tonight, Dale took on several of the attacks Trump has been making on social media and in campaign ads, including one particularly “bananas” claim:

COATES: — and obviously to deter. But it’s more of a criticism for maybe police chief or other policies involved. You’re saying nonetheless. Also, in that same post, but wait, there’s more, as they say, because he went on, the thumbs were busy, former president also accused Willis of — and this one is very salacious.

DALE: It’s bananas!

COATES: It’s — okay, that’s a better word to use. It’s — “having an affair with a gang member of a group that she is prosecuting” — unquote. Is there anything to that?

DALE: There is not, and it’s bonkers. I’ll walk people through it because it’s confusing. So, there is a rapper, people may or may not know him, YSL Mondo. Now, he is part of a hip-hop collective whose other members, Willis is prosecuting, alleging that collective is also a criminal street gang.

Now, YSL Mondo gave an interview to Rolling Stone magazine in January when he said — basically like fun fact — in 2019, when Fani Willis was a defense lawyer, she actually represented me. He said, we had a cool relationship. We had like auntie to nephew, mother to son-type talks. She was a great lawyer. So, no hint of an affair.

Somehow, the Trump campaign in that attack ad twisted that into Fani Willis is hiding a relationship with a gang member that — a member of a gang that she was prosecuting, even though she didn’t hide it. She confirmed to Rolling Stone, like, yeah, I represented him when I used to be a defense lawyer.

And then somehow Trump went further than that and took the hiding relationship thing, turned it into hiding some sort of affair, like a sexual intimate relationship. There was no hint anywhere in that Rolling Stone article of an affair. No hint anywhere. He has provided zero evidence because it appears there is no evidence at all.

COATES: But it’s a talking point nonetheless.

DALE: Yeah.

COATES: Finally, there’s also Trump attacking her for refusing to investigate the supposed theft of the 2020 election. Walk me through that one.

DALE: I mean, you walked through it a moment ago.

COATES: Yeah.

DALE: Like, he might as well say she’s refusing to investigate, like leprechauns or chemtrails or something, right? There’s no theft to investigate. This was a free and fair election. He lost Georgia fair and square. The outcome was certified by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, by Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who again affirmed today on Twitter the legitimacy of that election, and looked like he lost. You know, he claims he’s coming forward with massive conclusive proof on Monday. He’s had two and a half years to show such proof. Has not come even close.