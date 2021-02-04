Lara Trump expressed her disgust with the House’s Thursday vote to punish freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her endorsement of political violence and pushing deranged conspiracy theories.

During her appearance on Hannity, the wife of Eric Trump and possible 2022 North Carolina Senate candidate vented at the bipartisan decision to strip Greene of her Budget and Education committee posts. Green was sanctioned by the full House after a series of reports revealing her past bigoted comments, Qanon conspiracy beliefs, and open calls for the political assassination of Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Host Sean Hannity began the conversation by hailing the House Republican caucus adding more women in the 117th Congress.

Trump agreed, but quickly pivoted to criticizing the white-hot backlash that has welcomed Greene.

“It’s a great thing to see, Sean. We need more of it,” Trump said. “I hope more women on the Republican side run for office. But we had a really incredible 2020 election for Republican women. So kudos to all the ladies out there.”

“You know, I heard you in your talk about this in your open. Why not have the same standard across the board, but the way, for everyone,” Trump added, before casting Greene as the victim of her own toxic rhetoric, for which the congresswoman has yet to apologize. “We were talking about the way that Congresswoman Greene has been treated. It’s horrific to see, but it shouldn’t shock anybody, because hypocrisy runs so deep in Washington, D.C.”

She then connected what she characterized as the unfair House treatment of Greene to the importance of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections — in which she might be a candidate.

