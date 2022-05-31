James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, is speaking out in a rare interview — denying that he is the family “fixer,” despite his being prominently featured in emails with his nephew, Hunter Biden.

Speaking by phone with the Washington Post, the president’s brother took umbrage with the notion that he hasn’t acted above board in dealings with Hunter.

“I’m the guy who assists in everything. When it comes to my family I try to be as supportive as I can,” James Biden said. “But this notion of ‘the fixer,’ or any reference that has a negative connotation, is offensive. … The notion I am some underworld figure and I am a fixer or the cleaner or I’m this or that — I’m a very concerned family member who tries to protect my family in every way I can, in what is a very ethical way.”

James and Hunter have partnered on a number of financial deals which have gone sideways. Former business partners accuse James Biden of claiming he would use the family name to bring in business, then failing to do so.

Despite the failed ventures, Hunter Biden says he is extremely close with his uncle.

“My Uncle Jimmy is my best friend in the world,” Hunter said on a podcast last year, according to the Post.

In April, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) called out James Biden over monthly payments of $65,000 he received from a Chinese-financed consulting group in 2018.

“We have people with the Biden name, dealing with Chinese business people that have a relationship to the Communist Party,” Grassley told CBS News. “I think James Biden was very much a part of this.”

Washington Post writer Matt Viser notes, “James and Hunter Biden have declined to respond to questions about this arrangement.”

