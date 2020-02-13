In a phone interview with Vanity Fair contributor Peter Hamby, Democratic pundit James Carville Thursday returned fire at Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the 2020 front runner billed him a “political hack.”

Love to talk on the phone with @JamesCarville pic.twitter.com/ZDGZhGEgst — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 13, 2020

According to Hamby, Carville was aware he had been deemed a “political hack” on CNN by Sanders.

Carville responded in a distinctly Carvillian manner: “That’s exactly who the fuck I am! I am a political hack! I am not an ideologue. I am not a purist. He thinks it’s a pejorative. I kinda like it! At least I’m not a communist.”

Carville has recently stated on cable news that he worried that if Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, President Donald Trump will be re-elected.

