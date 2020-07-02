Democratic strategic James Carville said Thursday he sees a “significant chance” that President Donald Trump will withdraw from the presidential race before the 2020 election, and predicted that congressional Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will turn on him if he remains in the running.

“I think there is a significant chance he doesn’t run,” Carville said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I mean, this thing is going so poorly. He’s so far back. It doesn’t even — to me, it doesn’t make much sense for him to run.”

Carville said congressional Republicans might turn on the president after Labor Day in the event he remains in the race, but suggested some of those most likely to do so — Sens. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — would seem like hypocrites for turning so quickly.

“This is the great ‘Moscow Mitch’ strategy. After Labor Day, we’re going to turn on him. That’s really going to work,” Carville said, sarcastically. “McSally and Sullivan and Lindsey have been licking his boots for three years and nine months. But boy, come Labor Day, we’re going to get some separation.

“The chances of that working are zero,” Carville added. “He is going to take the whole outfit down with him.”

Fox Business host Charles Gasparino made a similar claim on Twitter last week, writing that “major players” in the Republican Party were “raising the possibility” that Trump might drop out. “I’m not convinced yet,” Gasparino added.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]