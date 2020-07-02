WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Addresses Latest Jobs Report

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is set to address the latest jobs report at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

According to the Biden campaign, Biden “will deliver remarks on the economic crisis and jobs report” in a virtual setting.

HEADS UP: @JoeBiden will deliver remarks on today’s jobs report in 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/enuqZgZah2 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 2, 2020

The jobs report was released on Thursday, showing 4.8 million jobs added last month and the unemployment rate falling to 11.1 percent amid the coronavirus economic crisis.

President Donald Trump hailed the numbers in a surprise press briefing the same day, before leaving without answering any questions from the press.

Watch live above via Joe Biden.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]