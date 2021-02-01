Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination letter came from Trump’s first impeachment trial attorney, and frequent Fox News guest, Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

Kushner and Berkowitz were nominated for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the “Abraham Accords,” according to a Sunday evening report by Reuters.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will,” Dershowitz wrote.

Reuters reports:

Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. In a statement, Kushner said he was honored to be nominated for the prize, which will be awarded in October. President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to review all national security deals struck during the Trump administration, including arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Some lawmakers have complained about the Morocco deal because, to win the nation’s agreement, the United States recognized its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

Trump left office as a one-term president last month and has been impeached a second time to his alleged role in the deadly insurrection on the Capitol by his supporters. This could possibly affect the chances that the two aides could be awarded the Nobel, according to Reuters.

