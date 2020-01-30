Harvard Law School’s Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz blasted CNN for playing a clip of his arguing on behalf of President Donald Trump that got a ton of attention on all cable news outlets over the past 24 hours.

The Harvard professor — and nearly ubiquitous visage on cable news — argued on the Senate floor that, if a President thought that his or her reelection was in the best interest of the country, he or she could nearly do anything in the pursuit of that goal. Even seeking foreign interference, as is being alleged by House Managers arguing for removal from office.

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” said Dershowitz on the Senate floor.

But in an interview with Wolf Blitzer, Dershowitz explained the deeper context of his comment, before putting CNN on blast, a number of times. “I never said, never suggested and it was a total distortion, not misunderstanding, distortion of my point that I think a president can do anything if he thinks it is national interest. Never said it, it is nonsense. Your network should never have said I said it repeatedly.”

Blitzer noted We were only playing clips from what you actually said on the floor,” then later “Those were your words,” to which Dershowitz replied, “there were other words you left out.”

After a rather fascinating back and forth with Jeffrey Toobin, Dershowitz again hit CNN, saying that his original comment “was designed to ensure that no one can ever get in trouble for having as part of the motive their re-electability.” He then added “that was my point. And to distort my point is to misinform your viewers.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]