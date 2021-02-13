Jaw-Dropping Poll Finds Trump Worst President Ever, But Best Among Republicans — TRIPLING Abraham Lincoln

A stunning new poll shows Donald Trump is considered the worst president ever by an overwhelming margin over his next competitor, but among Republicans he is considered the best president ever — by three times as many who chose Abraham Lincoln.

In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, respondents were shown a list of all past U.S. presidents, and were asked “Who was the worst President in U.S. history?”

Trump took the top spot by 22 points, with 46 percent naming him the worst president ever. Former President Barack Obama was a distant second at 24 percent.

But President Obama topped the list of best presidents in U.S. history as well. In a much closer result, he edged out Lincoln, 18 percent to 17 percent. Trump came in third at 13 percent.

Among Republicans, however, Trump dominated at 36 percent, doubling the 18 percent who selected former President Ronald Reagan and nearly tripling the 13 percent who selected Lincoln.

Obama bested Lincoln by double among Democrats, scoring with 34 percent versus Lincoln’s 177 percent.

The survey also asked “As a President, how do you think Donald Trump will go down in history?”

A 54 percent majority responded either “below average” or “poor,” with 44 percent responding “poor,” but among Republicans, 69 percent rated his legacy favorably, with 42 percent responding “outstanding” and 27 percent rating his legacy “above average.”

And after just over two weeks in office, President Joe Biden’s legacy has already taken a beating with Republicans, 73 percent of whom rated the multi-day legacy negatively, versus 32 percent among all Americans.

The poll is the latest evidence of Trump’s historic unpopularity with Americans overall, along with his historic favorability within his own party. He left office with the lowest Gallup approval rating of his presidency, as well as the lowest average approval rating in Gallup’s history — but he tied the record for approval within his own party at 88 percent.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]