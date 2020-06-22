Jemele Hill Condemns NASCAR Noose Incident: ‘Disgusting Reminder of Who This Sport is for’

Jemele Hill blasted NASCAR during a Monday MSNBC interview, calling an incident involving a noose left in driver Bubba Wallace’s stall a “disgusting reminder” of who “this sport is for.”

“As someone who has attended several NASCAR races, it’s hard for people of color to feel comfortable in these environments when you see the Confederate flag everywhere, when you just get this sense that you’re at something that you’re not welcome at,” Hill, a writer for The Atlantic, said in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “As much as NASCAR may try to distance itself from that, it is a living, breathing part of their sport.”

The Department of Justice said Monday that it was investigating a noose left in Wallace’s garage stall. Wallace has been an advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and of recent protests related to the death of George Floyd. He is the first full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s Cup series since 1971.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in a statement.

“This reminder is [a] very stunning, shocking, appalling, disgusting reminder of who, again, this sport is for,” Hill added. “I’m very curious to see how NASCAR handles this, because based [on] everything I’ve read … this had to be an inside job, because this garage was only open to essential personnel. So, somebody associated with NASCAR likely may have been the culprit.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

