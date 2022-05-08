White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended her ethics in an interview with Howard Kurtz of Fox News — amid reports she’s about to take a job with MSNBC.

Appearing on Sunday’s edition of MediaBuzz, the soon-to-be-departing press secretary was pressed by Kurtz to address the criticism she has received for continuing on in her role as the chief spokesperson despite reports of an informal agreement between Psaki and one of the outlets covering her.

“I know you can’t discuss your next job for ethical reasons,” Kurtz said. “But it’s been widely reported. You got a lot of criticism over possible conflicts during this period. Did that bother you?”

“Of course, because I’m a human being,” Psaki said. “But what I know is what I try to do every day, and I hold myself to a very high ethical standard. I took steps, and have taken steps, as I’ve had any discussions with any future employer that go over and above any requirements by government — recusing myself from many discussions as well. And I’m proud of that. And I think and hope — and this is very public and a job like mine — people judge me by how I engage and interact with reporters. And I think it’s been clear I’ve treated everybody the same from the beginning, and that’s been a point of pride for me.”

Kurtz went on to ask Psaki about her working relationship with the White House press corps.

“Do you deliberately try to lower the temperature in the briefing room?” Kurtz said. “Politico just had a piece about journalists now find the White House beat boring. And in the process, one correspondent unnamed was quoted as saying you’re good at your job and ‘jawing with Jen just makes you look like an a-hole.”

“When I talked to the President about this job, and Dr. [Jill] Biden too, the biggest piece of advice … they both had for me is to approach it from the prism of bringing credibility back to the job,” Psaki said. “Of showing respect even people who disagree with us, with him, with the policies of the administration. And, yes, some of that is taking the temperature down in the room.”

“But have you bitten your tongue on occasion?” Kurtz asked.

“Of course!” Psaki said. “Of course, I’m human! I’m an Irish lass in my heart. Sometimes I get a little fiery in there. But on most days, my hope and my objective is to not make it a gotcha moment, and to make it a place where we are providing information.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

