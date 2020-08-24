comScore

Jerry Falwell Jr. Calls Reports That He’s Resigned from Liberty University ‘Completely False’

By Josh FeldmanAug 24th, 2020, 7:27 pm

Earlier today there were a number of reports that Jerry Falwell Jr. is resigning as president of Liberty University, following recent personal scandals.

Politico’s report said that, per a Liberty University spokesperson, “a formal announcement will be forthcoming.” And per the Washington Post:

Jerry Falwell Jr., a real estate developer who became a passionate defender of President Trump and took over a Christian university meant to evangelize the world, agreed to resign during negotiations Monday, a university source said, after a series of sordid scandals that rocked the huge school he has led since 2007. The source later said there was a holdup to finalizing negotiations.

Now Falwell is publicly disputing that he’s resigning.

Politico reporter Maggie Severns said earlier tonight that Falwell is now saying, “I have not resigned.”

And per the AP, he told one local news outlet the reports are “completely false.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information comes in.

