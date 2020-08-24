Earlier today there were a number of reports that Jerry Falwell Jr. is resigning as president of Liberty University, following recent personal scandals.

Politico’s report said that, per a Liberty University spokesperson, “a formal announcement will be forthcoming.” And per the Washington Post:

Jerry Falwell Jr., a real estate developer who became a passionate defender of President Trump and took over a Christian university meant to evangelize the world, agreed to resign during negotiations Monday, a university source said, after a series of sordid scandals that rocked the huge school he has led since 2007. The source later said there was a holdup to finalizing negotiations.

Now Falwell is publicly disputing that he’s resigning.

Politico reporter Maggie Severns said earlier tonight that Falwell is now saying, “I have not resigned.”

New: Jerry Falwell Jr. tells me he is NOT leaving his post, despite indications from Liberty that he will do so. "I have not resigned," Falwell says. — Maggie Severns (@MaggieSeverns) August 24, 2020

And per the AP, he told one local news outlet the reports are “completely false.”

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. tells Virginia news outlet that reports he has resigned are "completely false." — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 24, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information comes in.

