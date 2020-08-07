Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking what’s being described as an indefinite leave of absence from his leadership roles at Liberty University.

“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the statement from the university reads.

NEWS: Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking “indefinite leave of absence” from Liberty University. pic.twitter.com/kl8SF8Omcy — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) August 7, 2020

Falwell came under scrutiny this week over a since-deleted photo he posted to Instagram from what appeared to be some kind of Trailer Park Boys themed event, in which his pants were unzipped, his belly was sticking out, and his arm was around a woman in attendance.

Falwell subsequently tried to explain what happened in an interview, saying the photo was with his wife’s assistant and he shouldn’t have posted it in the first place.

“Anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out,” he said.

The scrutiny over that photo included one Republican congressman with ties to Liberty blasting Falwell’s “appalling” conduct and saying he should resign.

