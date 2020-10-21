Joe Biden Lashes Out at Ron Johnson and Trump ‘Henchman’ Rudy Giuliani Over Hunter Biden ‘Smears’: ‘Should Be Ashamed’

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson to a local reporter, lumping him in with Trump “henchman” Rudy Giuliani as a promoter of “smears” against his son Hunter Biden.

On Tuesday, the former VP gave a local interview to Adrienne Pedersen of Milwaukee ABC station WISN’s 12 News, and at the tail end was asked about Johnson’s latest move in his ongoing effort to damage Hunter Biden using the Senate Committee on Homeland Security’s investigative authority.

“Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson put out a statement — on Homeland Security letterhead! — saying Hunter Biden, together with other Biden family members, profited off the Biden name,” Pedersen said, and asked “Is there any legitimacy to Senator Johnson’s claims?”

“None whatsoever!” an incensed Biden replied. “This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman, it’s a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family.”

Giuliani has been peddling a discredited story that Fox News declined to publish, but which the New York Post ran with despite its author’s refusal to put his own name on the report’s byline.

“Even the man who served with him on that committee, the former nominee for the Republican Party, said there’s no basis to this,” Biden said, referring to Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney. Romney denounced the committee’s probe in mid-September.

“And the vast majority of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all,” Biden said, and concluded by adding “Ron should be ashamed of himself.”

Watch the clip above via WISN.

