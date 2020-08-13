Joe Biden Slams Trump on Cutting Post Office Over Mail-In Voting: ‘He Doesn’t Want an Election’

Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to President Donald Trump’s admission that he’s denying funding to the U.S. Postal Service in order to cripple universal mail-in voting, calling the remarks “Pure Trump.”

On Thursday morning, Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he opposes funding that Democrats have requested for the Post Office, and repeatedly noted that without such funding, “they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.”

Several hours later, the Biden campaign held a brief photo op Thursday afternoon in advance of a coronavirus briefing by public health experts to Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

Senator Harris briefly told reporters she was looking forward to being briefed, and as the op concluded, CNN’s Arlette Saenz asked Biden about Trump’s comments.

“President Trump today said that he opposes funding for the Postal Service, tying it to mail-in voting. What do you think about that?” Saenz asked.

“Pure Trump,” Biden said, as a staffer tried to hustle reporters from the room.

“He doesn’t want an election,” Biden added, before the press left so he and Harris could be briefed. Both are scheduled to deliver remarks following the briefing, at around 2 p.m.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates released a statement following Trump’s remarks as well:

The President of the United States is sabotaging a basic service that hundreds of millions of people rely upon, cutting a critical lifeline for rural economies and for delivery of medicines, because he wants to deprive Americans of their fundamental right to vote safely during the most catastrophic public health crisis in over 100 years — a crisis so devastatingly worsened by his own failed leadership that we are now the hardest hit country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic. Even Donald Trump’s own campaign has endorsed voting by mail and his own administration has conclusively refuted his wild-eyed conspiracy theories about the most secure form of voting. This is an assault on our democracy and economy by a desperate man who’s terrified that the American people will force him to confront what he’s done everything in his power to escape for months — responsibility for his own actions.

Watch the clip above via ABC News.

