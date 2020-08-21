Fox & Friends Host Plays Fawning Media Coverage of Joe Biden’s DNC Speech, Then Concedes ‘It Was a Good Speech’

Fox & Friends hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade teed up a montage of fawning media praise for former Vice President Joe Biden’s DNC speech, after which Earhardt conceded “It was a good speech” and described the elements she thought were effective.

On Friday morning’s edition of the Fox News morning show, the general tenor was to cast the former VP’s well-received DNC acceptance speech in the context of expectations set by President Donald Trump and his campaign — as much of the media has done. Co-host Steve Doocy opened the show by discussing those expectations, and admitting that Biden “did okay.”

Later in the show, co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized some of the speech’s content before he introduced a supercut of commentary from other networks by noting “The media flat-out loved the speech.”

“Yeah, they did. Listen to this,” Earhardt said, then played clips from CNN, MSNBC, NBC News, CBS News, and ABC News coverage in which anchors and commentators praised Biden’s speech. They did not include commentary from Fox News anchors Chris Wallace and Bret Baier, each of whom praised the speech Thursday night as well.

“Wow,” Doocy remarked with a smirk as the package concluded.

But then Earhardt proceeded to praise the speech as well.

“You know, it was a good speech, I’ll give him that,” she said. “It was very emotional, and the stories that go a long way, he talked about the death of his children and his wife, and getting through those obstacles, and how a lot of Americans are going through that that lost their loved ones with COVID.”

Earhardt also had complaints — but not about Biden’s speech.

“But when you look at their policies, their policies are so progressive, at least Kamala Harris’s are, the things that she’s voted for,” Earhardt said, but then noted that Biden is “more of an establishment.”

“They didn’t put a lot of progressives up there, and Bernie Sanders was unhappy about that. He said they’re more progressives needed to speak because that is what the makeup of the party is nowadays,” Earhardt said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]