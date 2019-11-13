The husband-and-wife Trump defense team of Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing appeared on Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Tonight to push an outlandish conspiracy theory about Ukraine, baselessly alleging that left-wing billionaire George Soros “controls a large part of the foreign service part of the State Department and the activities of FBI agents overseas.”

“As I watch and I’m sitting here thinking, I am going to give them credit for being well intentioned public servants,” Dobbs said, referring to top State Dept. official on European Affairs George Kent and acting US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, the first public witnesses in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s alleged extortion of Ukraine for personal, political reasons. “Because they weren’t in the special, super-duper, irregular chain and no one patted them on the back or spent time having a sip of tea with them. That’s what they seemed most upset about and it was outrageous to me that they have this sort of, I can I think of no other word, petty reaction to not being in the regular chain as well as the irregular chain.”

“[Kent’s] motives seem peculiar to me,” Dobbs added. “This is a complicated deal here. And it seems he wanted to keep an investigation of Ukrainian corruption with limits on it, even as he answered questions today.”

In response, diGenova veered hard away from reality and instead reprised some of the bizarre, incendiary rhetoric he has used in the past to push deep state conspiracies as being behind the impeachment investigation of Trump.

“There is no doubt that George Soros controls a very large part of the foreign service part of the State Department and the activities of FBI agents overseas who work with [non-governmental organizations],” diGenova claimed, before alleging Kent was a corrupt agent of Soros’, absent any proof. “That was very evident in Ukraine. Kent was part of that. He was a big protector of Soros. His testimony today shows this kind of stern, sort of discomfort with not being included in certain discussions. But the truth is, George Soros had a daily opportunity to tell the State Department, through [former State Dept. official for European Affairs] Victoria Nuland, what to do in the Ukraine. Soros ran it. He corrupted FBI officials and corrupted foreign service officers. George Soros wants to run Ukraine and he’s doing everything he can to use every lever of the United States government for business interests.”

This is far from the first time Dobbs’ show has been used as a vector to inject Soros conspiracies into the media bloodstream. In the past, it has been a friendly platform from which far right figures have spread false and vicious smears about Soros’s immigration policies that traffic in not-so-subtle anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

