Joe Rogan Deletes Fake CNN Tweet Claiming Steven Seagal Was Invading Ukraine

Podcaster Joe Rogan shared and then deleted a fake tweet from CNN Monday which reported actor Steven Seagal had been spotted fighting alongside Russian troops.

Rogan shared a photoshopped image on his Instagram page which had showed the actor in combat fatigues alongside what appeared to be Russian soldiers.

Russia is currently in its fifth day of an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The image appeared as though it was a screenshot from CNN’s verified Twitter account. It read: “Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops.”

Rogan commented, “If I had to guess the plot of this fucked up movie we’re living through I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens.”

The post was quickly deleted. Later, Rogan posted on Instagram to explain why he had removed the post.

“I deleted my earlier post about Steven Seagal being in Ukraine because it was parody, which isn’t surprising, but honestly it wouldn’t be surprising if it was true either,” he commented. “He was banned from Ukraine in 2017 because he was labeled as a national security threat. I, like all of you hope the tragic situation is resolved there quickly.”

Rogan’s second post was accompanied by a screenshot of a story from the Washington Post, which had cited a “bromance” between Seagal and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the former’s being banned from Ukraine.

Seagal, now 69, has a long and well-documented relationship with Putin that is reportedly centered on their mutual passion for martial arts.

The actor told Fox News on Monday that he views both Russians and Ukrainians as “one family.”

”Most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine,” he said. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

