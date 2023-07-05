Joe Rogan Throws Fit Over LGTBQ+ Community Taking Over the Word ‘Pride’: ‘Now It’s Gay!’

Joe Rogan threw a fit over what he claimed was the LGBTQ+ community’s taking over the term “Pride.”

During an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, released Tuesday, Rogan chatted with fellow comedian Tom Segura about his upcoming Netflix stand-up special and some of the top news stories circulating the internet. At one point during their discussion, they talked about Pride month and the boycott of Bud Light following their partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Rogan raised the topic of Pride parades and argued the LGBTQ+ community has taken over the term.

“What’s weird is that when you say pride, people immediately think of gay,” Rogan said.

“Pride means gay,” Segura said.

“How wild is that — that they did that?” Rogan replied.

Rogan brought up former UFC wrestler Cain Velasquez having the words “Brown Pride” tattooed across his chest.

“Now people are like, what are trying to say,” Rogan said. “What are you trying to say? You know, it used to be, you were proud. Now it’s gay.”

“It definitely means queer,” Segura replied.

Rogan turned his attention to Pride month.

“I imagine you don’t even have to say gay pride anymore. You say pride month. How insidious they snuck it in. They slowly took over pride. Like they took over the rainbow,” Rogan ranted.

As the conversation continued, Rogan said, “The rainbow has become, I mean, it’s gay — rainbow’s a gay thing.”

“I mean, that’s what it is now. Pride it’s a gay thing. The word is like, if you say you have straight pride, people are like, ‘Really? Do you really?'” Rogan said. “First of all, why? If you’re 99 percent of the people – the fuck you proud of?”

