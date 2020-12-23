Joe Scarborough Pounds Trump’s ‘Full-Blown Crazy’ Video Message: ‘He’s Got To Be On Something’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tore apart President Donald Trump’s late-night video message threatening to veto the Covid relief bill, insisting Trump has “got to be on something” to post such a tirade.

On Tuesday night, Trump posted a video in which he, among other things, called for the $2000 Covid stimulus checks that Democrats have supported since the spring and concluded by insisting that maybe the next administration “will be me.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough teed off on Trump’s message, and compared him to a character from The Andy Griffith Show in a scorching show opener:

Joe Scarborough: In the immortal words of Abraham Lincoln, ‘that administration will be me.’ Are we sure he doesn’t drink? Mika Brzezinski: That would be a relief. Scarborough: I mean I know, I understand his brother drank and so he didn’t… We heard that, but man he’s got to be on something, like, because it’s just full-blown crazy, Mika. Because here’s the thing: If you’re going to say that, and I’m sorry to even try to suggest a logical sequencing to the crazy things he does, but if you’re going to say that, if you’re going to take that position, take it before the election! And with the election as close as it is, a lot of Democrats are even saying if he had supported, like, a $1,200 or $1,500, he could have won the election. But now he’s talking $2,000, just break the bank, Mika, if he had done this earlier, as close as the election was… And also I will say, if he were smart enough to do what I was saying he needed to do everyday, which was talk about the economy, talk about the economy, talk about the economy, and then talk about helping people like this? Sure it’s reckless and irresponsible now, but if he had done this, he said so many things that are far more reckless and irresponsible like trying to undermine American democracy, Mika, the guy could have won, and now you’ve got the Republicans finally out there, your own team, they’re finally out there, they finally stuck their neck out there, they’ve finally done a deal, and this guy comes tottering in like Otis on, was Otis the drunk on Andy Griffith show? The one that they kept getting out of the? Yeah I think it was Otis. He’s bumbling around out up there like Otis, and Barney Fife is letting him out of his cell, and it’s just an absolute mess for these poor, poor Republicans. Who could have ever seen this coming in the last weeks of his presidency, Mitch McConnell?

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

