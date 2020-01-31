Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly made some news this week by saying he believes what John Bolton is saying in his manuscript, and today he’s sounding off on the Senate impeachment trial.

The Senate is expected to vote of whether to call witnesses today. Based on the announcements of a few key Republican senators, it seems unlikely the vote will result in favor of calling those witnesses.

In an interview with NJ Advance Media, Kelly noted polling in support of calling witnesses and said it would look bad if they didn’t call any:

“If I was advising the United States Senate, I would say, ‘If you don’t respond to 75 percent of the American voters and have witnesses, it’s a job only half done,” he said. “You open yourself up forever as a Senate that shirks its responsibilities.”

He added, “It seems it was half a trial.”

A few months ago, Kelly said at an event that he warned POTUS if he kept hiring “yes men” then he would get impeached.

