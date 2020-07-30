comScore

Journalists and Media Figures React with Alarm to Trump’s ‘Deadly Serious’ Election Delay Tweet

By Tommy ChristopherJul 30th, 2020, 10:54 am

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s tweeted suggestion that the 2020 election be delayed caused widespread alarm on social media from journalists and other media and political figures.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted false claims about mail-in voting, then wroteDelay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The suggestion caused shock, alarm, and some rapid-fire political and legal analysis from journalists and others who tweeted their reactions, many of them members of the White House press corps.

Several consensuses emerged, among them that Trump is trying to distract from the record-shattering 33% GDP drop, that he doesn’t have the power to delay the election, that the twet should not be taken lightly, and that Trump’s claims about mail-in voting are wholly unsupported.

Some also connected the tweet to the late John Lewis, whose funeral is imminent, and who published a posthumous op-ed that addressed protecting the right to vote, one of the great causes of his lifetime.

Many users, including CNN’s Jake Tapper and several members of the Biden campaign, reminded folks about former Vice President Joe Biden’s April prediction that Trump would attempt to “kick back the election.”

California Senator Kamala Harris diagnosed Trump’s effort as a sign of desperation, writing “Donald Trump is terrified. He knows he’s going to lose to @JoeBiden. It will require every single one of us to make that happen.”

“We will see you at the ballot box on November 3rd, @realDonaldTrump.”, she added.

Others insisted that elected Republicans condemn the move.

