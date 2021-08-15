JUST IN: Afghanistan President Has Reportedly Left the Country

By Josh FeldmanAug 15th, 2021, 10:26 am
 
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

The president of Afghanistan has reportedly left the country, with the Taliban at the gates of Kabul.

Per multiple reports, President Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan.

The Taliban has made serious advances in the past few days, and reportedly took the Bagram air base earlier on Sunday.

