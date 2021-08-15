JUST IN: Afghanistan President Has Reportedly Left the Country

The president of Afghanistan has reportedly left the country, with the Taliban at the gates of Kabul.

Per multiple reports, President Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan.

BREAKING: Afghan President Ghani has fled the country. “That’s it. It’s over,” U.S. official says — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 15, 2021

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan, senior interior ministry official says https://t.co/WPTOR8Oz9D pic.twitter.com/vneyf8QfJf — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2021

BREAKING: Afghan officials tell AP that President Ashraf Ghani has left the country as Taliban say they will move further into Kabul. https://t.co/qakbu4C2IG — The Associated Press (@AP) August 15, 2021

The Taliban has made serious advances in the past few days, and reportedly took the Bagram air base earlier on Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com