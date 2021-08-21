JUST IN: Biden Cancels Trip Home to Delaware Amid Afghanistan Chaos

The White House has annonced that President Joe Biden has canceled a planned trip home to Delaware, and will stay at the White House as the situation in Afghanistan continues to unfold.

President Biden’s schedule for this weekend showed the president briefing with his national security team (and Vice President Kamala Harris virtually) in the Situation Room Saturday morning, then departing the White House shortly after noon for the trip to Wilmington.

That still appeared to be the plan for most of the morning, until the White House announced the trip’s cancellation at 10:44 am, according to a pool report:

In-town pool report #1: No travel, lunch lid Good morning, the White House has passed along the following: The President is no longer traveling to Wilmington. We have a lunch lid until 3 PM.

In fact, as travel pooler Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News noted, he was at the airport and ready to go when he found out:

Update on POTUS plans.

He will not be going to Wilmington today. Travel pool, Covid tested, packed for an overnight trip and expecting an Osprey flights to Delaware, was informed just as the bus pulled to a stop at Joint Base Andrews moments ago. We are heading back to the White House.

The president promised, in a speech Friday, to get every American and Afghan ally out of the country, but reporting on the ground has indicated continued obstacles to that goal, and on Saturday morning, a security alert was issued for Americans to avoid travel to the airport in Kabul.

