JUST IN: Biden’s FULL Medical Report Shows ‘Healthy Vigorous 80-Year-Old Male’ Who Had Liquid Nitrogen Used On His Face

President Joe Biden just completed his annual physical, and the results are in: He’s a “healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” and he had liquid nitrogen cryotherapy on his face.

On Thursday, Dr. Kevin O’Connor submitted a detailed medical report on the president’s medical condition after several months of clamor from White House reporters.

The report reveals Biden was examined by O’Connor and a team of ten specialists, and very little changed since his last physical. A few key details from the report:

The most notable interval history for this past year was the President’s very extensively reported upper respiratory infection from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). His initial infection ran from 21 July 2022 through 27 July 2022. He then experienced rebound COVID-19 positivity which started on 30 July 2022 and he tested negative on 6 August 2022.

The President has not experienced any residual symptoms which may be considered to be “Long COVID”.

The President’s gait remains stiff, but has not worsened since last year.

Examination this year was unchanged, with the exception of possibly tighter hamstrings and calves.

An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis.

It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins.

Total body skin exam was performed for dermatologic surveillance. As was done in November 2021, several small areas of actinic change on his face and head were treated with liquid nitrogen cryotherapy.

One small lesion on the President’s chest was excised today and sent for traditional biopsy. Results are pending.

O’Connor’s summary stated that “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

