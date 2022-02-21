JUST IN: Bob Beckel Dies at 73

Longtime Democratic Party strategist, pundit, author and political analyst Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73.

Veteran political pundit Cal Thomas, a longtime friend to Beckel, reported his passing Monday evening on Facebook.

Thomas wrote,

My friend and spiritual brother, Bob Beckel, has passed into the presence of the Lord he loved. We did so many things together and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another. For ten years we wrote the “Common Ground” column for USA Today and a book by that title. The name of his ironically titled autobiography is “I Should Be Dead.” It is a highly readable book about a difficult life that was dramatically changed in the last 15 years. I will see you soon Bob. You are loved

Beckel made a name for himself as the campaign manager for Walter Mondale’s 1984 presidential campaign. He remained active in Democratic Party politics after the loss to then-President Ronald Reagan.

Beckel also wrote a column for USA Today for a decade, from 2005 to 2015, alongside Thomas.

He joined Fox News in 2011 and experienced popularity as a cohost of The Five.

Beckel parted ways with Fox News in the middle of 2015, when the network stated it could not be held “hostage to one man’s personal issues.”

Beckel was known for being rough around the edges.

Rupert Murdoch said when Beckel returned to the show in 2017, “Bob was missed by many fans of The Five and we’re happy to welcome him back to the show.”

Beckel added, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to go home again and join my television family around the table of The Five. I have no doubt it will be a vigorous yet entertaining debate.”

He was let go shortly after, when he was accused of making an “insensitive” remark to a Black colleague.

Beckel also worked for CNN from 2015 to 2016.

This story is developing.

