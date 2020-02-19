CNN announced on Wednesday that former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be joining their network as a political commentator.

Yang, who ended his campaign last week, will appear on CNN tonight to discuss the Democratic debate in Nevada. The businessman had never held public office, but his campaign gained attention due to his Freedom Dividend platform, which promised every American adult $1000 per month.

Yang announced he would be joining the network in a tweet that stated: “Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion.”

Will be on @CNN tonight to talk about the debate! Maybe I’ll wear a tie . . . 😀👍 https://t.co/m5VPhnfk50 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences. Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

CNN highlighted Yang’s “happy go-lucky style” in their report and labelled the businessman as “candidate just happy to be with his fans.”

