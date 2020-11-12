Corey Lewandowski has become the latest ally of President Donald Trump to contract the coronavirus.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports that Lewandowski tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. She reports that Lewandoswki thinks he caught the virus in Philadelphia, where he has been working for days to advance Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election results were tainted by voter fraud. She also notes, though, that Lewandowski attended the White House election night party — a gathering after which numerous officials have tested positive.

NEW – Corey Lewandowski, Trump adviser who’s been working on efforts to bring lawsuits alleging illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID yesterday per a person briefed. Lewandowski had been in Philly for days and believes he contracted it there. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020

He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020

The news adds Lewandowski to the list of prominent political officials and Trump allies who’ve been diagnosed with the virus, which comes amid a surge of cases across the country. Trump campaign operative David Bossie, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows all tested positive for covid this month, which comes after numerous administration officials (including the president) had their own exposures to the virus.

