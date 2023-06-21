Geraldo Rivera Says He’s Off ‘The Five’ on Fox News: ‘Being Odd Man Out Isn’t Always Easy’

Fox News veteran Geraldo Rivera announced that he will no longer be a panelist on the network’s roundtable opinion show, The Five.

Rivera dropped the news on Twitter Wednesday morning, telling his followers “It’s official, I’m off The Five.”

“My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th,” he said. “It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

As a rotating panelist on The Five, Rivera was known for clashing with his right-leaning co-hosts, resulting in scuffles with them on multiple occasions. Rivera has also generated headlines over the years for throwing down with Fox guests and contributors on other shows as well.

Mediaite has reached out to Fox News for comment on Rivera’s announcement and we will update this post if we hear back.

