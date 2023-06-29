Former Trump White House adviser turned influential MAGA podcaster, Steve Bannon, absolutely lit into House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday and went so far as to accuse House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of taking bribes from China. Bannon, fuming over lack of movement in the House Biden investigations, declared China “went and bribed McCarthy” – although he did not offer any specific evidence.

“They sold the country out to our greatest enemy in our history for cash money, for cash money, all of them,” Bannon raged, referring to China.

“And it’s not just the Bidens at the top of the crime organization, but it’s all of them. It’s all of them. And they went and bribed McCarthy. They gave McCarthy money from Sequoia, and he’s covering up,” Bannon continued, referring to the venture-capital firm with deep ties to Chinese businesses.

“And that’s why he’s out in Ohio trying to have Mike Turner’s back. And if you’re in Mike Turner’s district, it’s a disgrace. He shut this investigation down that The Wall Street Journal has to bring it on, put it on the front page,” continued Bannon, referring to a recent Wall Street Story titled, “Sequoia Made a Fortune Investing in the U.S. and China. Then It Had to Pick One.”

Bannon, who ran Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and has long been known for outlandish conspiracy theories, also tore into Comer over his appearance on Fox News earlier in the day.

“You’ve got Comer. You’ve got the power. And also Comer, when you show up on the Doocey show this morning, the guy’s lighting you up. When he asked you a question, you talked about six things. What are they? What’s going on? What are they? Your staff has to have you ready,” Bannon declared, referring to Comer’s appearance on Fox & Friends with Steve Doocy.

“You can’t sit there: Beddee, Beddee, Beddee, Beddee, Beddee, Beddee, Beddee, Beddee. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Here’s what it is. Here’s the date. Boom. January 15th, they took money. Here’s a wire transfer. His staff’s got to get him up to speed,” Bannon fumed, adding:

Don’t think because you are going on Fox. It’s going to be a friendly interview. They’re part of the problem. Hannity may throw you a softball, but going in there this morning, Doocey just asked you, ‘Okay, where’s the crime?’ Tell him what you got. Not, ‘Yeah, well, that’s what we’re going to go figure out.’ No, no, no. If you’re going to make these allegations, boom this was on this day, the money transfer. This is the policy that boom, this whole CCP boom, this is what they did. Boom. This is what they did. It’s simple. Take your number to punch a lot and write it down. Hey, how about this? Get a staff. Hire some outside people. Let’s see some of these great people in town that know this stuff backwards and forwards. Why are they not on your staff?

Watch the full clips above via WarRoom.

